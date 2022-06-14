Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has awarded a 220 million UAE dirham construction contract to China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) for townhouses within the Souk Al Jubail community.

This is the second contract to be awarded within the 10 billion dirham ($2.7 billion) Jubail Island development after JIIC awarded an $11 million contract to Al Dhafra Pipeline & Contracting Company (APCC) for a new 66-berth Marina.

Souk Al Jubail will comprise of a 150 townhouses, an amphitheatre, plazas and green spaces with playgrounds, JIIC said in a press statement.

The scope of the contract also includes sub-structure, superstructure, MEP works, finishing, facades and landscaping, the statement said.

The townhouses are due to be completed in April 2024.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)