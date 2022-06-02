Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) announced on Thursday that it has awarded a 40 million UAE dirham ($11 million) contract to Al Dhafra Pipeline & Contracting Company (APCC) for its new 66-berth Marina in Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.

JIIC is the owner of the 10 billion UAE dirham ($2.7 billion) Jubail Island project.

APCC will construct the quay wall and associated infrastructure along the marina’s edges and platforms, JIIC said in a press statement.

It said the marina is slated completion in mid-2023.

Jubail Marina forms part of the Marina District, which is currently being designed by Dubai-based architecture firm AE7, the statement said. The district is set to feature 41 townhouses, 18 apartments, a luxury Yacht Club complex and boardwalk containing restaurants, alfresco cafés, and eateries

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Development, Jubail Island comprises of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

