Shaza Hotels, the luxury hotels and retreats chain, with properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman, has revamped its loyalty programme with exciting features to enrich the guests experience and reward life’s greatest journeys.
Shaza DISCOVERY will now include new offers as part of the new rewards system, granting both travellers and residents exclusive rates and special offerings to members who apply for the loyalty programme.
It will also offer 20% off on all F&B outlets at all brand hotels that include Shaza and Mysk properties across the region while granting members date extensions on membership expiry and special access to events held by these hotels.
Shaji Abu Salih, Corporate Director of Business Development at Shaza Hotels, said, “We are excited to launch our revamped loyalty programme, featuring a wide variety of attractive offerings for our travelling and resident guests in the region. Some exciting features include the introduction of the industry’s first digital reward currency - DISCOVERY Dollars, enabling guests to earn points from their very first stay and redeem them on future stays, special offers, easy tier upgrades and a whole new range of exclusive experiences for members only,”
In KSA, Shaza is already a household name in the hospitality sector as it operates three luxury hotels in three prime locations: Shaza Makkah, one of the first in line hotels in Jabal Al Ka’abah overlooking Al Masjid Al Haram, and Shaza Riyadh, in the buzzing heart of the capital next to Al Rajhi grand mosque.
Shaza also operates Mysk by Shaza Al Mouj Muscat, overlooking the vibrant marina of Al Mouj in Muscat, and the four retreats of Sharjah Collection by Mysk including Mysk Al Faya Retreat, Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, and the newly opened Mysk Moon Retreat at Sharjah. Each of these retreats offer unique perspectives of glamping atmospheres, service rituals, and guest experiences that are unheard of in the region, making them serene, luxury, contemporary, and bespoke retreats.
SHAZA DISCOVERY is part of GHA DISCOVERY, the Global Hotel Alliance's award-winning loyalty programme and the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands providing members with multiple benefits and generous rewards at home or away.
