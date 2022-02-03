PHOTO
Al Ain : As part of a program of events to celebrate Australia National Day, on Sunday 30th January His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia visited the United Arab Emirates University campus in Al Ain together with Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE, Ms Heidi Venamore PSM. The delegation learnt about the history and mission of the UAEU, its teaching and research infrastructure, its research institutes, and its current portfolio of research and development activities. The visit gave rise to the opportunity to explore the many connections between the UAEU and prestigious Australian universities and research institutions.
H.E. General Hurley and Ms Venamore were received at the UAEU campus by H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to H.H. The President of the UAE and Chancellor of the UAEU, together with Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Provost, Professor Mohammed Hassan Al Qasimi, and Associate Provost for Research, Professor Ahmad Murad. During a tour of the campus the delegation were also welcomed by the entire team working at the National Space Science and Technology Center – a joint venture between UAEU, the UAE Space Agency, and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.
The Governor-General of Australia is the representative of Her Majesty the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The Governor serves as Australia’s Head of State and holds a range of constitutional and ceremonial duties. The Governor is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Australian Defence Force. The Governor encourages, articulates, and represents the things that unite Australia as a nation, and in this respect works within the Australian community in Australia and internationally, travelling widely to encourage and acknowledge individuals and groups making a substantial contribution to the community. It was therefore essential to the Governor’s visit to UAEU that the University demonstrated the current links that the UAEU has with Australia. These links include the UAEU’s Australian faculty members, its students on exchange programmes, various Memoranda of Understanding, several ongoing research programs, and the joint publications of UAEU and Australian universities.
Professor Murad explained that in March 2022 the UAEU’s National Water and Energy Centre will collaborate with the Australian Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai to host an international conference, ‘Water Resources Management and Sustainability: Solutions for Arid Regions’. The conference is being held under the patronage of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and the Rt. Hon David Speirs MP, Minister for Environment and Water in the Government of South Australia. Professor Murad said that “The event recognises both the fruitful academic collaboration between the UAEU and our Australian colleagues, and the current and common challenges experienced by the UAE and Australia with respect to developing, managing, and conserving the scarce water resources. The conference will advance techniques and practices to achieve water sustainability”.
Professor Murad told the delegation that the UAEU’s collaborative research programs with over 100 different research Australian institutes have led to 511 coauthored publications in the last 6 years.
He also spoke of 12 on-going research projects between UAEU and several Australian Universities. He told the delegation, “The UAEU intends to expand our research collaboration with prestigious Australian universities and research institutes”.
Examples of the current research partnerships include:
- UAEU College of Engineering - University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales
- UAEU College of IT - University of Queensland, Western Sydney University, and the University of New South Wales
- UAEU College of Medicine and Health Sciences - Monash University
- UAEU College of Food and Agriculture - University of Queensland
- UAEU College of Science - Curtin University and Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy and Australian National University
The Chancellor thanked the delegation for their visit to the campus, saying “It is our honour to join with you in celebrating Australia’s National Day and the valuable contribution of Australia and its citizens to the entire UAE community. We are especially grateful that your visit enables us to affirm the international bonds of friendship, intellectual enquiry, and innovative endeavour that are shared between UAEU and Australia’s higher education sector. Our collaboration demonstrates and promotes the importance of openness and tolerance and serves to generate new ideas and practices essential to the future sustainability of our communities and the planet that we share. The future Conference on Water Resources Management is a wonderful example of the outcomes of our collaboration, and rightly takes advantage of the stage provided by Dubai Expo 2020”.
