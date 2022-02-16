PHOTO
Estimates suggest a ransomware attack occurs every 11 seconds globally and causes an average of 23 days of downtime. In South Africa, the average cost of remediation from a ransomware attack was R6.4 million with 50 to 70 percent of all attacks aimed at SMEs.
The multi-layered containment solution, RansomCare (RC), detects and reacts to malicious file corruption and encryption and stops it in its tracks. The solution is agentless and utilises more than 20 detection sensors to detect the tell-tale signs of active ransomware.
Patrick Evans, CEO SLVA, says ransomware is constantly evolving, becoming more powerful, aggressive, and financially devastating. “We are very excited about our partnership with BullWall as it will enable clients to become more resilient and ensure business continuity in the face of a ransomware attack. It’s a partnership that has real relevance for South Africa as one of the top five most targeted nations for ransomware in the world.”
Says Evans, “Despite deploying endpoint protection, too many organisations fall victim to ransomware. This is because attacks target file shares, which is why a last line of defense solution designed to stop malicious encryption on monitored file shares and file servers is so vital.”
He adds that the financial implications of a ransomware attack are staggering. “The risks are significant and impact businesses who can least afford it. SME businesses are frequent targets and the vast majority of those, at around 60 percent, do not survive the next six months. A ransomware attack can easily encrypt up to 10,000 files per minute. A proven, 24/7 automated response like BullWall complements existing security defenses and instantaneously detects data anomalies and events.”
SonicWall Capture Labs recorded logged nearly 500 million attempted ransomware attacks from January to September last year amounts to a 148 percent surge as compared to the same period last year.
To unpack the anatomy and scale of ransomware attacks, as well as best practice recommendations on how organisations can best protect themselves, SLVA in partnership with BullWall, will host a webinar on Thursday, 24 February at 10h00. SLVA CEO, Patrick Evans will be joined by Jake Machay, Last Line of Defence Evangelist, and other panellists for in-depth insights and analysis on the current cyber threat landscape. Register and reserve your spot here.
-Ends-
About SLVA Cybersecurity:
Cybersecurity incidents don’t happen by accident. Neither do secure businesses. Cybersecurity is potentially the most impactful risk a business faces.
For a business to address cybersecurity properly, it needs to be managed in a way that both supports and enables business objectives. SLVA Cybersecurity’s Secure Business by Design model allows organisations to address what matters most, by design, so that they’re prepared for any eventuality, and have effective options, regardless of what threat materialises.
For more information contact Trevor van de Ven: Trevor@ginjaninja.co.za
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.