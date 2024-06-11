Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro said it thwarted more than eight million threats in Bahrain last year, including 1.9m email threats and 1.1m malicious URL attacks.

Additionally, it blocked more than 3.5m malware attempts, highlighting its role in protecting digital assets in the country.

The firm blocked a record 161 billion threats globally in 2023, a 10 per cent rise year-on-year, while warning attackers are shifting tactics towards more sophisticated attacks targeting fewer, high-value victims for greater financial gain.

The findings were revealed in Trend Micro’s 2023 Annual Cybersecurity Report, titled ‘Calibrating Expansion.’ It underscores the need for businesses to take a proactive approach to managing cyber risks across their entire attack surface in today’s evolving threat landscape.

The report noted a significant 349pc increase in email malware detections globally compared to 2022, while detections of malicious and phishing URLs dropped 27pc. Cloud applications emerged as a major threat vector, with Trend Micro’s Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) recording nearly 83bn access attempts.

“As data breaches become more frequent and sophisticated, organisations need a proactive and comprehensive approach to securing their digital infrastructure,” said Trend Micro Middle East managing director Rasheed Al Odah.

“We are committed to strengthening Bahrain’s cybersecurity landscape with cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Our annual report reflects our dedication to creating a secure and resilient environment for businesses to thrive,” Mr Al Odah added.

Bahrain’s National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSC) emphasises the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for organisations to flourish in the digital age. Trend Micro aligns with this vision, offering innovative solutions and fostering resilience to navigate the complexities of the digital world.

