Bahrain - Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, has selected iPoint, one of Bahrain’s largest distributors of quality peripherals, as its new distribution partner for the full Kaspersky consumer portfolio in the Kingdom.

Through this recent agreement, iPoint will be able sell Kaspersky’s award-winning products and solutions, designed to ensure comprehensive protection against all cyber threats.

These products include Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Plus and Kaspersky Premium.

The portfolio also includes tools such as the parental control app, Kaspersky Safe Kids, and Kaspersky Password Manager, designed to securely store passwords and sensitive data.

Kaspersky said it provides a robust combination of advanced threat protection, intuitive solutions, and an international reputation for excellence.

Given the region’s rapid digitization and the subsequent rise in cyber threats, Kaspersky’s products are tailored to meet the evolving cybersecurity needs of individuals and families across Bahrain and beyond, it stated.

Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel, META, at Kaspersky, expressed delight at expanding its consumer distribution network in the kingdom through partnership with iPoint, the distribution unit of Business International WLL Bahrain.

Kaspersky is committed to providing crucial, advanced cybersecurity solutions to a rapidly growing digital market, and along with iPoint’s strong regional presence, we aim to empower customers with the expertise and tools to protect their lives online."

"This partnership is a positive advancement in ensuring accessible and resilient cybersecurity for the Kingdom of Bahrain," he stated.

Aruldas Thomas, General Manager, at iPoint Bahrain, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Kaspersky, a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. In today’s digital age, the internet is central to our daily lives, and we are proud to introduce Kaspersky’s solutions and tools to safeguard valuable data for the citizens of Bahrain."

A global cybersecurity expert, Kaspersky said its comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats.

With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe.

