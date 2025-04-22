Arab Finance: International Company for Investment and Development (ICID) recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 10.376 million in 2024, as per the financial results.

This marks a 141.66% year-on-year (YoY) leap as compared to the EGP 4.359 million recorded in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.11 last year from EGP 0.044 in 2023, while the total revenues dropped to EGP 8.769 million from EGP 12.797 million.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits soared by 346.70% to EGP 6.678 million in 2024 from EGP 1.495 million in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).