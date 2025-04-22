DUBAI - Huspy, the UAE’s leading homebuying technology platform headquartered in Dubai, has launched the GCC’s first AI-powered mortgage chatbot on WhatsApp at the Dubai AI Week 2025.

Huspy’s AI-powered chatbot was unveiled by Founder and CEO Jad Antoun in the presence of UAE government leaders and business executives.

Huspy provides users access to interest rate usage, real-time mortgage comparisons from a wide network of UAE banks, tailored eligibility assessments, and clear guidance on required documentation. By introducing essential transparency at the outset of the mortgage journey, Huspy enables homebuyers and investors to make well-informed decisions with greater efficiency and cost.

“At Huspy we are on a mission to radically transform the home buying journey, simplifying every step for the users with technology and innovation. Our AI chatbot is built for prospective UAE society wherever they are in the world. This is more than just a technological milestone—it is a step toward a fully digital and frictionless home financing experience, in line with the UAE’s vision for AI and innovation," Antoun said.

He added, "The UAE’s real estate sector continues to experience high demand, and now with AI, we are excited to power the future of home mortgages.”

Huspy.ai underscores the company’s commitment to pioneer homegrown technology solutions to transform two of the most important economic sectors - real estate and financing.

The UAE’s AI market is expected to grow from approximately US$3.47 billion in 2023–2024 to US$46.33 billion by 2030 and will contribute 14 percent of the GDP.

The launch comes at a time of significant expansion in the UAE’s real estate market, following record highs in 2024 when the UAE saw home sales exceed $243 billion in transactions, with mortgages growing to over $62 billion.



