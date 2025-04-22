Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the future as it is commonly said but the “future” is now; it is already here. Countries are investing and researching more on how AI can be used to transform their country in various capacities. The United States, China and the United Kingdom and some other countries discussed in this article have integrated AI into governance, healthcare, finance, transportation and so on.

Contents1. United States 2. China3. United Kingdom4. India5. United Arab Emirates 6. France7. South Korea8. Germany9. Japan10. Singapore

Below are the countries leading in AI according to the Economic Times.

1. United States

The United States has been crowned the leading country in both investment and the use of artificial intelligence. The country invests a lot on AI including initiating various research work. Many companies in the United States drive AI development and its utilisation.

2. China

China is one of the countries leading in AI. The country invests massively in AI —- it has transformed their society significantly in terms of politics, military, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and so on. They also have companies helping foster the use of AI.

3. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is very keen about AI. Many policies have been enacted alongside research and investment to advance various sectors in the country such as health, legal, hospitality, business, telecommunications and so on.

India ranks fourth among the countries leading in AI. Both the private sector and Indian government provide resources to sponsor different initiatives to help implement artificial intelligence in the country. The industry is projected to reach 8 billion dollars this year. In India, AI has been transforming its health system, education, finance and governance.

5. United Arab Emirates

The UAE has committed itself into improving lives through AI. The country embarks on different programmes in transforming the society and governance. The UAE also collaborates with the United States and China in implementing AI.

6. France

France is more concerned about AI ethics, research and automation. Government raises funds and promulgate policies to help with its implementation in various sectors such as health, finance, transport, security and robotics.

7. South Korea

South Korea is one of the countries in the world championing the use of AI. They have various investments, legislative acts and initiatives to literally foster artificial intelligence in the country. Companies into smart phones and other gadgets in the country ensure they integrate AI into it.

8. Germany

Germany is quite successful in utilising AI-driven manufacturing, automotive and industrial automation. Germany has a sustainable environment and well funded initiatives including collaboration with companies and world renowned researchers to help accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence in the country.

9. Japan

Japan has been able to develop AI-based software used in manufacturing —- which reduces cost and increases production gain. Japan is one of the leading countries in robotics, AI transport systems and banking.

10. Singapore

Singapore invests in AI to improve their health care, finance and create smart cities. They also use AI for urban planning and development and traffic management. All these have placed Singapore as a leading country in AI.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).