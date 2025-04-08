Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), the kingdom’s leading fintech hub, has partnered with ZenData Security, a leading cybersecurity firm, to deliver specialised cybersecurity training across the country through the Mena Innovation Academy; an initiative powered by BFB in partnership with the Reboot 01.

The partnership aims to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and capabilities among professionals, students, and individuals in the financial sector and beyond.

The collaboration will launch with a comprehensive three-day cybersecurity training programme in June specifically tailored for the financial sector, equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to identify, mitigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats.

"At Bahrain FinTech Bay, we are committed to enabling innovation and resilience across the fintech ecosystem," remarked its CEO Bader Sater.

"By partnering with ZenData Security, we are empowering our ecosystem participants with the specialized knowledge and practical tools needed to safeguard financial innovation. This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering a secure, resilient fintech environment in Bahrain and throughout the region" he noted.

The initial training programme scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17, will cover critical cybersecurity concepts relevant to financial institutions, including threat identification, security protocols, regulatory compliance, and incident response.

The curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical simulations to ensure participants develop actionable skills.

ZenData Security CEO Isabelle Meyer said: "As cyber threats evolve in complexity, the human element remains the most vulnerable point in any organization. Employees remain the most significant vulnerability in cybersecurity, often being the primary targets for cyberattacks."

"Through this partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay, we are committed to transforming financial professionals from potential security liabilities into the strongest line of defense for their organizations," she stated.

According to Meyer, this partnership represents a shared vision between both organizations to strengthen Bahrain's position in the global fintech landscape.

These tailored programmes are designed to address the rising demand for cybersecurity expertise in Bahrain's financial landscape, driven by ongoing digital transformation, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

