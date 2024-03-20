Bahrain - stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has launched a state-of-the-art cybersecurity service - the Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) - to accelerate large enterprises and SMEs on their journey to secure digitalization.

The new stc FWaaS, which was launched during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, is a managed, cost-effective solution powered by Fortinet solutions FortiGate, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiPortal. It is designed to empower customers to gain control over perimeter security and internet access.

The converged solution integrates stc’s enterprise-grade high-quality internet service with advanced next-generation firewalls, providing thorough protection against malware, viruses, and botnets.

It also includes advanced features like intrusion detection/prevention, application control, and content filtering. The stc next-generation FWaaS provides significant cost savings thanks to its flexible subscription-based pricing model, said the statement.

By adopting this solution, stc Business customers can simplify their digital operations, enhance security, and achieve cost-effectiveness, it added.

Engineer Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: "As a digital enabler, we are uniquely positioned to support large businesses and SMEs seeking to enhance threat protection and maintain a robust enterprise security strategy without the complications and expenses associated with hardware appliances."

"Our priority is to provide advanced security through a secure, flexible, and cost-effective managed internet service offering, powered by a reliable leader in Security Services. The collaboration with Fortinet signifies a significant milestone in our ongoing cybersecurity evolution, empowering our customers to adopt a network-native firewall, crucial for businesses worldwide," he added.

Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President of International Sales, said: "For companies looking for an agile security solution, FWaaS presents several distinct advantages. Deploying an in-house solution can be complex and time-consuming, and there are a lot of moving parts – equipment-related and otherwise. With FWaaS, deployment and the protection of the network is handled by the provider."

"Furthermore, unified security involves combining multiple security initiatives under one umbrella. With this new overarching service, stc can shield organizations from an even wider variety of threats utilizing Fortinet’s agile, multi-tenant platform, ensuring scalable security that is profitable and unique in nature," stated Sarno.

stc Bahrain Firewall-as-a-Service aids businesses in simplifying the complexities of distributing and overseeing security controls in their network.

With the cloud-based approach, it allows flexibility to add capacity at the push of a button, making it both quick and easy. With centralized management on the stc Bahrain network, it reduces the number of entities to contact for support.

