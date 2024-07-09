THE Northern Governorate organised, as part of its summer activity programme “Our Homeland and Our King Unite Us”, an awareness lecture on “Means of Protection from Cybersecurity Risks” extracted from the Together Cybersecurity Curriculum, in co-operation with the “Together” programme, which is one of the initiatives of the National Plan to Promote National Belonging and Consolidate the Values of Citizenship (Our Bahrain).

In this context, Northern Governorate Governor Ali Al Asfoor pointed out that organising this lecture comes within the framework of achieving the principles of community partnership and social responsibility towards the youth and young people, and raising their awareness of the field of cybersecurity and its importance in light of the technological progress that the world is experiencing.

The lecture, which was attended by more than 50 participants in the Northern Governorate’s summer activity, included a set of main objectives, namely defining the concept of cybersecurity and ways to personally protect private information and data and not share them in cyberspace by learning how to maintain privacy, in addition to identifying the concepts and forms of abuse via the Internet and the consequences thereof.

The event witnessed positive interaction from the participants, who emphasised the importance of the information they obtained during the lecture, which is considered one of the most important individual needs in light of the openness and technological development witnessed by the world and the various risks they may face when using the Internet and digital and electronic programmes.

