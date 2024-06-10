A seasoned IT specialist with over eight years of experience, Ayebakuro Ngonamondi has emphasised the crucial role of cybersecurity in protecting individuals and organizations from the ever-evolving threat landscape.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Ayebakuro said in an interview. “As technology advances, so do the threats, and it’s our responsibility to stay ahead of the game.”

With a robust background in security analysis, incident response, and system engineering, Ayebakuro has made significant contributions to enhancing threat detection accuracy, reducing incident resolution time, and improving organizational compliance.

“My experience has taught me that cybersecurity is not just about technology, it’s about people and processes,” Ayebakuro explained. “You can have the best technology in place, but if your people aren’t trained to respond effectively, you’re still vulnerable.”

Ayebakuro’s career highlights include his role as a SOC Analyst at Belary Schools, where he enhanced threat detection accuracy by 20% through custom SIEM rules within Splunk.

“I realised that the key to effective threat detection is to understand the behaviour of your network and systems,” Ayebakuro said. “By fine-tuning our SIEM rules, we were able to identify potential threats much earlier and respond quickly to prevent incidents.”

Ayebakuro also reduced incident resolution time by 35 per cent using tools like QRadar and network packet analysis.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to incident response,” Ayebakuro emphasised. “The faster you can respond, the less impact the incident will have on your organization.”

In addition to his technical expertise, Ayebakuro is passionate about cybersecurity awareness and education.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility,” Ayebakuro said. “We need to educate users on how to protect themselves and their organizations from cyber threats.”

Ayebakuro’s commitment to cybersecurity has earned him recognition in the industry, and he continues to be a sought-after expert in the field.

Ayebakuro’s contributions to the IT field have been significant, and his impact has been felt across various industries. His expertise in cybersecurity has helped organizations protect their networks and systems from potential threats.

Ayebakuro’s work in incident response has also been instrumental in reducing the impact of security incidents on organizations. His ability to analyze complex systems and identify potential vulnerabilities has made him a valuable asset in the industry.

Ayebakuro’s passion for cybersecurity awareness and education has also inspired many to pursue careers in the field. His dedication to sharing his knowledge and expertise has made a significant impact on the industry, and he continues to be a role model for many aspiring cybersecurity professionals.

