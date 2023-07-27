Dubai: Yellow.ai, a global leader in conversational AI, today announced that it has appointed KT Prasad as the Chief Revenue Officer - International Region. In this strategic role, KT will lead the Go-to-Market teams across the International Region, including India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

KT joins Yellow.ai with over 25 years of experience, having successfully led high-performing teams in his previous roles at leading organizations such as Zendesk, Stripe, and Hewlett Packard, among others, driving substantial revenue generation and contributing to their growth trajectories.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, “As we experience rapid growth across markets, bolstered by our generative AI-powered product suite, our primary focus is on establishing a forward-thinking organization that can effectively navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by the dynamic global landscape. KT's expertise and in-depth understanding of the international markets will undoubtedly be a valuable asset. With his exceptional leadership skills, customer-centric approach, and collaborative outlook, we believe KT is well-equipped to bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to Yellow.ai, aligning perfectly with our company's values.”

Based out of Bengaluru, KT will collaborate closely with the executive leadership to formulate and implement strategies aimed at expanding Yellow.ai's international business. In his role, he will take the lead in driving business growth across all customer segments, and alongside the marketing department, he will share the responsibility of enhancing strategy and optimizing the customer experience.

Speaking on his appointment, KT said, “The transformative impact of generative AI on the conversational AI industry is undeniably significant, and Yellow.ai stands at the forefront of this disruption with its innovative solutions, specialized in-house LLMs, market leadership, and customer-oriented strategy. Across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, enterprises are experiencing a surge in demand for advanced generative AI-powered conversational AI solutions. We are in a strong position to support them in achieving accelerated growth through exceptional customer and employee experiences. I am thrilled to join the executive team at this pivotal moment and look forward to making meaningful contributions to the company's journey of continued growth and success.”

Yellow.ai has demonstrated steady growth and expansion, with an overall 80 percent growth in ARR. The company continues to scale up across markets, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with markets such as North America growing ~6x YoY. The recent recognition as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, along with the launches of industry-first solutions such as YellowG, further validates Yellow.ai's capabilities and its significant impact on the global Conversational AI market.

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1100 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, and Randstad, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP’s proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 2Bn conversations every quarter across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We were recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms and have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

