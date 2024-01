TowerCo of Africa (TOA), a subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom, is proud to announce the appointment of Kash Pandya as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Mr. Pandya has a proven track record of leadership in the telecommunications and engineering sectors and his experience will be invaluable as TOA works to expand access to mobile communications across Africa.

"I am honored to join TowerCo of Africa at this point of their growth trajectory. The opportunity to contribute to expanding mobile communications across Africa is not only exciting but vital for connectivity and development across the continent," said Mr. Pandya about his appointment.

As the current Vice Chairman on the Supervisory Board of Vantage Towers AG, a premier Telecommunications Infrastructure Business in Europe, and a Non-Executive Director on the Board of James Fisher & Son Plc, a global Oil and Gas Services Business, Mr. Pandya's expertise lies in managing large-scale operations and strategic planning.

Mr. Pandya's leadership was instrumental as the Chairman of Climate Impact Partners, a leading group in the Voluntary Carbon Market, from January 2022 to December 2023. His tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Helios Towers Plc (HTWS), a FTSE 250 company, from August 2015 to April 2022, and his subsequent role as NonExecutive Vice Chair highlight his capability in guiding companies through periods of significant growth and change.

Mr. Pandya holds a Master of Philosophy in Manufacturing from Coventry University and a Bachelor of Engineering from De Montfort University in England. His academic background and professional experience, positions him uniquely to support TOA's continued growth and success in meeting the growing demand for a better-connected Africa.

As one of Africa’s fastest growing tower infrastructure companies, TOA is excited to welcome Kash Pandya to the leadership team. His insight and guidance will be essential as the company navigates the future to expand its reach and impact.

About TOA

A subsidiary of Axian Telecom, TowerCo of Africa (TOA) is one of Africa's fastest growing tower infrastructure companies with operations in Madagascar, Uganda, the DRC and Tanzania. TowerCo of Africa embarked on its venture in Madagascar in 2011. Over the course of the following decade, TOA steadily expanded its pan-African operations through build-to-suit passive infrastructure in order to meet the growing demand for a betterconnected Africa.

As a responsible business, TOA is dedicated to sustainable growth, minimising its environmental impact and that of its partners, customers and communities. By embracing next-generation innovations, TOA actively contributes to a carbon-neutral tower infrastructure, shaping a greener future for Africa.

Learn more about TowerCo of Africa and its transformative solutions at www.towercoofafrica.com

ABOUT AXIAN TELECOM

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services. AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving around 38 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

We systematically ensure that our business have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

Find more about AXIAN Telecom: www.axian-telecom.com