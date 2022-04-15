Other Raffle Draw winners will use the money to help family and secure kids’ future

Dubai, UAE: The 72nd weekly live Mahzooz draw showed three expat winners that luck is always just around the corner when they each won AED 100,000 in the weekly Raffle Draw.

Bilal, a 43-year-old Pakistani national, who had been job-hunting in Dubai for two months landed his AED 100,000 win just a week before his return to Pakistan: “After I lost my job in Malaysia, I came to the UAE because I had heard this is the land of opportunities where anyone can make it big. Mahzooz has now changed the course of my life with this AED 100,000 – I won’t have to go back to my family in Pakistan empty-handed.”

Bilal adds: “I started participating in Mahzooz as soon as I landed in the UAE because I was inspired by the story of Junaid, the AED 50 million Mahzooz winner. I will donate some of my winnings to charity, buy my own house and I will continue participating in Mahzooz as I’m hopeful I’ll win bigger prizes just like Junaid did.”

Indian expat Ahmed, 54, is ecstatic that his AED 100,000 win is the answer to a lot of his problems: “I will use this money to educate my kids, complete the construction of my house and pay for my mother’s eye operation. This prize money has made my Ramadan so much more special,” explains the valet parking supervisor based in Dubai.

“My wife helps the less fortunate in India in whatever way she can with the money I send my family. This unexpected win in the month of Ramadan is proof that in life every good deed is rewarded,” adds Ahmed.

Fellow Indian expat Mohammed says his Mahzooz Raffle Draw win has been the answer to his prayers, quite literally.

“I checked my emails after my evening prayers on Saturday and that’s when I found out I won! Ramadan is a month of giving and this is the best gift I’ve ever received.”

The Abu Dhabi-based construction manager is still in shock about the timing of his windfall: “I have a new baby on the way, so this win couldn’t have come at a better time as it will help me secure my daughter and my baby’s future.

And since Ramadan is the month of giving, Mohammed intends to pay it forward by helping extended family back in India: “My relatives who have suffered financial setbacks due to the pandemic will also benefit from my win. Mahzooz has improved my life as well as the lives of many others through me. It’s one of the many reasons why I will keep participating in Mahzooz,” Ahmed concludes.

Mahzooz participants stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan Mega Raffle draw which will be held on 30 April to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw all through the month whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws on www.mahzooz.ae. The top prize of AED 10,000,000 is still waiting to be won in the upcoming Grand Draw on 16 April 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

