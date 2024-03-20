Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Serco is pleased to announce the promotion of Teren Tan to Head of Emergency Services for the Middle East, a newly created leadership role. This appointment comes as Serco continues to expand its emergency services operations, underpinning its commitment to improve citizen and resident safety, impacting a better future.

In his new capacity, Teren will be responsible for overseeing and ensuring the strategic growth and compliance of Serco's full suite of emergency services operations across the Middle East, a team which encompasses more than 200 professionals currently. Their responsibilities include delivering top-tier emergency services and resilience training, operational emergency services, as well as both resilience and crisis management advisory services. Teren will also be responsible for advising on global strategic opportunities across the Serco business.

Teren brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having joined Serco in 2020 after a 14-year career with the Australian Defence Force in the emergency services domain. There he held several leadership roles, both within Australia and on international assignments, notably in his contribution to the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group - Land Systems Division. Teren's move to Serco was driven by his dedication to emergency services, driving substantial improvement initiatives and major acquisition programmes.

The creation of Teren's role within Serco marks a significant milestone in the company's successful three-year growth trajectory in emergency services. Serco currently operates emergency services across five projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s giga cities and the UAE and following its establishment of the Middle East division of its International Fire Training Centre (IFTC) in 2021, it continues to deliver ongoing FRS training for multiple international and regional airports in the Middle East.

Teren Tan, Head of Emergency Services for Serco Middle East said: “Joining Serco has been a transformative experience for my career. The company's commitment to not only advancing public services but also fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment has been pivotal to my growth. As Head of Emergency Services, I am energised to further Serco's vision and impact a better future by enhancing our emergency services offerings and improving safety within the countries in which we work. One thing that I am particularly passionate about is the training of national talent within this space. We have brought a number of nationals through our training programmes and it makes me proud to see them move into operational roles.”

Teren will report into Samantha Rowles, Operations Director - Transport, for Serco Middle East. Congratulating Teren, Samantha said: "Teren's promotion to Head of Emergency Services reflects his exceptional talent and the impact he has made since joining Serco. His track record of innovation and leadership in the emergency services domain has played a key role in our recent success, and I have every confidence that he will excel in his new role. Teren's expertise will be crucial as we continue to scale our operations and meet the complex needs of our clients across the Middle East region."

For more information on Serco and its operations in the Middle East please visit https://www.serco.com/me

For further information, please contact: Cheryl King or Sarah Jackson, Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com and sarah@kingandcopr.com Tel: +971 (0)55 941 8449