KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait has expressed its deep concern over military escalations in the region, and the mounting detrimental ramifications on both regional and international stability and security.

In a statement today quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Foreign Affairs Ministry called for practicing self-restraint to avoid risks of such escalation and its ramifications. It underlined importance of UN Security Council adherence to its responsibilities of safeguarding international peace and security, and avoiding wars via guaranteeing commitment of international community.

The Ministry stressed the necessity of addressing the root cause of tension, and adopting diplomacy in conflict settlement to ensure regional stability.



