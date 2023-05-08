Brings significant deal expertise and client relationships across the region

Continues SHUAA’s ambitions to invest in talent to deliver exceptional client service

United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the leading asset management and investment banking platform in the region, has appointed Wafik Ben Mansour, a seasoned investment banking professional, as Head of Investment Banking, succeeding Fawad Tariq Khan who took over as Group CEO last year.

Previously serving as Managing Director at Credit Suisse, Wafik brings a wealth of experience to the role. Having spent over 15 years in investment banking, Wafik successfully led several high-profile transactions, including Omantel’s USD 2.2 billion acquisition of a stake in Zain Group, ADQ’s acquisition of Amoun Pharmaceutical, and more recently, the acquisition of Namshi by Noon AD Holdings. Wafik holds a Master in Finance from ESCP Europe in Paris and a Bachelor from Institut des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Carthage in Tunisia.

In this new role, Wafik will work closely with the Group CEO to strengthen SHUAA's investment banking franchise, create value for shareholders and stakeholders, and drive growth in key markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Fawad Tariq Khan, Group CEO of SHUAA Capital said, “We are pleased to have an investment banker of Wafik’s calibre joining us as at this important juncture in our growth. Wafik has strong professional roots in the region’s investment banking industry and a strong network of relationships. His experience, knowledge and leadership will be instrumental in positioning SHUAA Capital for the future, and I look forward to working closely with him to realize our full potential.”

Wafik Ben Mansour added, “I am excited to join SHUAA and work with the Board, CEO and other senior executives to build on the company’s successful trajectory and take the firm's investment banking franchise to the next level. Over the years, SHUAA has gained in reputation for its unwavering focus on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients, and I look forward to strengthening our proposition to deliver the best experience for our clients during their investment journey.”

Throughout the years, SHUAA has executed numerous noteworthy transactions, including recent successes such as leading the issuance of a USD 50 million sukuk for Pure Harvest Smart Farms, arranging the acquisition of Stanford Marine and Allianz Marine and Logistics Services Holding Limited (Allianz)*, which created the world's fourth-largest offshore support vessel operator for the thriving energy sector as well as other M&A and restructuring mandates in the region.

* Through investment funds managed by SHUAA GMC Limited, SHUAA’s wholly owned subsidiary regulated and licensed by the ADGM FSRA to conduct several financial activities including asset and fund management.