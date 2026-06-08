United Arab Emirates – RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, has announced the appointment of Ashok Kumar as Vice-President for Resources and Transformation.

Ashok Kumar is a seasoned C-suite executive and aviation industry specialist with over 30 years of experience spanning financial leadership, corporate services, and operational excellence. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Chartered Financial Analyst, he brings a rare combination of deep financial expertise and sector-specific knowledge that has made him a trusted leader across some of the region's most prominent aviation organizations.

Having previously served as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services at RoyalJet, Ashok has spent nearly two decades with RoyalJet. During his tenure, he oversaw a portfolio generating approximately AED 1 billion in annual revenue and led a team of over 400 employees, driving robust financial management, cost optimization, and enterprise-wide risk strategy.

Prior to RoyalJet, Ashok served as Financial Business Support Manager at Gulf Air, one of the Middle East's legacy carriers. Before that, he spent nine years as Management Accountant at Presidential Flight — the UAE's elite government aviation directorate, originally established under the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. There, he developed a deep expertise in high-security, mission-critical financial operations.

He launched his career at Ernst & Young, where he built a strong foundation in accounting, risk management and financial controls. He is recognised for his ability to maximise profitability through rigorous financial discipline, drive enterprise-wide risk strategies, and lead diverse teams across all organisational levels

"I am honoured to take on this expanded mandate at RoyalJet, an organisation I have had the privilege of serving for nearly two decades. As we enter this next chapter, my focus will be on digital transformation and fleet replacement, two strategic priorities that will position RoyalJet for sustainable growth.”

— Ashok Kumar, Vice-President, Resources and Transformation, RoyalJet

About RoyalJet:

Royal Jet LLC is an Abu Dhabi-owned company that leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the company operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Zayed International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. Royal Jet LLC owns and/or operates eight Boeing Business Jets and two Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. Royal Jet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) and a member of various other industry associations. Its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the Wyvern Wingman program. Additionally, its FBO is also a member of the leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

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