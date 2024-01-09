Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Q Holding (ADX: QHOLDING), Abu Dhabi’s leading investment company, has elected its new Chairman, and appointed the Managing Director and Group CEO. This strategic restructuring exemplifies Q Holdings' commitment to evolving the organisation for sustainable growth.

H.E. Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi has been elected as the new Chairman of Q Holding. H.E Abdullah Al Sahi has been appointed Group Managing Director and Mr. Bill O’Regan will serve as the new Group Chief Executive Officer.

The recently appointed management team contributes a wealth of expertise and experience from diverse sectors, forming a robust and dynamic team poised to propel Q Holdings' mission to new heights.

H.E. Jassem Al Zaabi, the newly appointed Chairman of Q Holding, currently holds other key positions, including Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Additionally, he serves as the Chairman of Modon Properties.

H.E Abdulla Al Sahi, Group Managing Director, has joined Q Holding from Modon Properties, where he served as the Managing Director and was a member of the team that founded Modon Properties back in 2018 and was the CEO. Previously, H.E. Al Sahi was the Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi in 2020, and he his experience encompasses development investments, strategic supervision of project implementation, and general development activities management across various sectors.

Bill O’Regan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Wales, UK, and a Postgraduate Degree in International Construction Management from Bath University, UK, and has been CEO of Modon Properties since 2020. O’Regan has been responsible for delivering on a number of mega projects including Hudayriat Island, Mina Wharf, Al Dhafra Region Eco-Tourism projects, Riyadh City National Housing, Baniyas North Development, and was with the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council.

Commenting on his new role as Chairman, H.E Jassem Al Zaabi emphasised that the company remains committed to fostering economic growth in Abu Dhabi. He expressed the intent to align with the nation’s comprehensive development, while also establishing new benchmarks in strategic investments.

“For the upcoming phase, our primary objectives include concentrating on the progress and economic vitality of our projects, intensifying efforts to create an integrated and sustainable system guided by a well-defined strategic vision. Additionally, we aim to collaborate on the execution of high-quality projects across various sectors,” H.E. added.​

About Q Holding

Established in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2005, Q Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, is one of the UAE’s leading investment and real estate development companies. With a commitment to excellence, diversification, and innovation, the group has garnered a notable regional and global presence, serving as a key driver of Abu Dhabi’s economy through its commitment to delivering high quality real estate and hospitality projects. Supported by robust project management capabilities and an ambitious strategy built on sustainable growth, Q Holding continues to be set apart as a competitive industry partner in the region, and beyond.