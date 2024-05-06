Dubai, UAE - In a significant move to bolster its leadership team, WeFreight has announced the appointment of Pramod Raj as the new Managing Director for its Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) operations. With a distinguished career in the logistics and supply chain industry, Raj brings a wealth of experience to WeFreight, having demonstrated strong leadership and knowledge in his previous roles.

Before joining WeFreight, Raj served as the Director of Agencies at Centurion Shipping Dubai, managing the agency division of the NVOCC VOLTA across the Middle East, India, China, Malaysia, and Türkiye. He also served as the Director of Corten Shipping USA Inc.

Raj's career includes a 15-year tenure at CMA-CGM as Agency Manager in Dubai, where he established operations in Qatar, followed by roles as Group General Manager and CEO at AMI Middle East L.L.C., overseeing operations across the Middle East, India, Africa, and China.

Axel Herzhauser, Global Managing Director of WeFreight, commented on the appointment, "Pramod's experience in the logistics sector make him the ideal leader to drive our expansion and innovation strategies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His leadership and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Raj expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am honoured to join WeFreight and lead the team in Saudi Arabia. The opportunity to contribute to the company's growth and success in such a dynamic market is incredibly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our operations, drive strategic initiatives, and deliver outstanding value to our customers."

Pramod Raj's appointment is effective immediately, as he takes the helm of WeFreight's operations in KSA, poised to spearhead the company's growth and innovation in one of its key markets.

Additionally, Rommel Lagmay will transition from his current role of Country Manager, KSA to take on new responsibilities as Director Strategic Accounts – KSA. The role of Director of Strategic Accounts in KSA is crucial as it enhances the company's market presence and will aim to drive significant business growth through strategic partnerships and key account management in the region.

In his new role, Rommel will focus on the significant opportunities that present themselves in KSA’s fast-growing economy, nurturing high-value client relationships and developing tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of key customers, and placing particular emphasis on initiatives related to the Red Sea and NEOM.

WeFreight's leadership changes align with Saudi Arabia's vigorous economic expansion, driven by transformative initiatives. As part of its economic advancement, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in clean technology and transportation. It plans to invest $206 billion to produce 60 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 and $150 billion to enhance its transportation and logistics sectors. These investments aim to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub, supporting the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the nation's income sources beyond oil and enhance economic competitiveness.

Regulatory improvements have boosted investment deals and licensing, with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) playing a pivotal role in energising private sector investments. The establishment of four special economic zones aims to attract high-quality investments, underscoring Saudi Arabia's commitment to economic diversification and global integration.

