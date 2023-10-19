Dubai, UAE: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, has announced the appointment of Pedro Carvalho as Director of Food & Beverage Operations at their Regional Office in Dubai. Pedro brings a passion for excellence and 30 years’ experience from some of the UK’s most sophisticated restaurants and members clubs.

Pedro’s incredible knowledge, understanding, and talent for food and beverage strategy and operations demonstrates an ongoing commitment by Minor Hotels to deliver world-leading service across its portfolio of properties and outlets in the Middle East region.

After establishing an outstanding career in the UK's F&B industry, which included directorial positions at renowned establishments such as Annabel's in London, one of the world's most exclusive member clubs, and The Ivy Collection, Pedro has built an impressive track record. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed and coordinated events for over 1,000 attendees, including prestigious film premieres. Additionally, his leadership skills have been demonstrated through overseeing a team of more than 560 dedicated professionals.

In his new role as Director of F&B Operations, Pedro will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of food and beverage planning and service at Anantara, Avani, NH Collection, Oaks and Tivoli properties across the Middle East. His responsibility extends across all signature restaurants, events catering, in-room dining, and unique flagship experiences from Dining by Design to Spice Spoons cooking classes. He will also become an integral part of all future F&B innovations and enhancements as Minor Hotels continues to provide luxurious and trailblazing experiences for every guest.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Pedro to our Minor Hotels Middle East team," said Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President Operations Middle East and Africa for Minor Hotels. “Pedro has a well-deserved reputation as a hospitality professional with impressive attention to detail and an inspirational style of management that we feel is the perfect fit for our operations in the region. His talent and experience are an asset, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he creates on our restaurant and bar operations across the Middle East.”

“I am honoured to join Minor Hotels and to join the outstanding team that is driving the group’s growth in the Middle East,” said Pedro. “The scope and quality of F&B operations across the portfolio of hotels in the region is remarkable, and I look forward to building upon that reputation and developing exciting new plans.”

In the Middle East Minor Hotels currently operates 26 hotels and resorts across five brands, with a strong pipeline of properties across multiple brands and countries. Minor Hotels is committed to providing exceptional hospitality experiences to its guests and is focused on sustainable development and social responsibility.

