Horizons & Co, a leading UAE national law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasja Pollemans as a Partner in the Dispute Resolution practice. With an extensive background in complex commercial dispute resolution and arbitration, Natasja brings over 12 years of experience from renowned regional and international law firms in the Middle East and Australia.



Natasja's expertise lies in a wide range of sectors, including construction, international trade, maritime, shipping, commodities, and oil and gas. She has successfully advised and represented clients in numerous disputes governed by major international and regional arbitration rules, such as ICC, DIFC-LCIA, LCIA, and DIAC. Her practice encompasses a diverse array of applicable laws, including DIFC, French, Libyan, Bahraini, and Iraqi law, as well as different arbitration seats.



Apart from her commercial dispute resolution practice, Natasja possesses comprehensive knowledge of both contentious and non-contentious employment matters. She has been involved in groundbreaking cases in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and has represented numerous individuals in contentious employment disputes. Natasja is well-versed in DIFC and onshore UAE employment law, providing guidance to companies with operations in the UAE's commercial free zones, including Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, and Dubai Airport Free Zone, as well as the financial free zones, DIFC and ADGM. Her expertise extends to advising clients on various employment-related matters, such as recruitment, termination, remuneration, performance management, disciplinary actions, and data protection and privacy issues.



Natasja's strength lies in her ability to provide tailored advice, leveraging her deep understanding of the local business and cultural environment in the Middle East. She is dedicated to fostering collaboration and empowerment in the legal and technology sectors and currently serves as a Board member of the Dubai Chapter for Women in e-Discovery. Additionally, she is an active member of the Australian Business Council and the Netherlands Business Council in Dubai.



On her appointment, Natasja stated, "I am thrilled to join the team at Horizons & Co and contribute to the firm's continued success in dispute resolution. I look forward to leveraging my experience to provide innovative, bespoke and pragmatic legal solutions to our clients in the Middle East and globally."

