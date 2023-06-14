Dubai: - Al Futtaim Willis, a leading insurance brokerage firm in the UAE, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth George Maw (Ken Maw), as the company's new Managing Director. With an impressive career spanning close to 40 years in the insurance broking, consultancy, and risk management fields across five continents, Mr. Maw brings extensive industry experience and expertise to his role at Al Futtaim Willis.

Prior to joining Al Futtaim Willis, Mr. Maw held esteemed positions in the insurance industry. He served as the CEO of HSBC Insurance Brokers Dubai, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and driving growth. Later, Mr. Maw assumed the role of President & Group CEO at Insure Direct, a company he was a founding partner of, successfully leading the organization through a period of expansion and innovation.

As the new Managing Director, Mr. Maw will assume overall responsibility for leading the company's operations, driving business strategy, and fostering strong client relationships. He will work closely with the executive team to further strengthen Al Futtaim Willis' position as a trusted partner in the insurance industry.

In light of this appointment, the company would also like to express its deep respect and gratitude to the outgoing Managing Director, Mr. Rajendran M. Mr. Rajendran has served Al Futtaim Willis Insurance Brokers with dedication and expertise for the past 10 years, contributing significantly to the company's success and growth. His contributions and leadership will be fondly remembered and valued.

Al Futtaim Willis Insurance Brokers looks forward to embarking on a new chapter under the leadership of Mr. Ken Maw. His appointment represents a significant milestone for the company, and his deep industry knowledge and global experience will undoubtedly contribute to its continued success.

-Ends-

About Al Futtaim Willis:

Al Futtaim Willis is a joint venture company between Al Futtaim and Willis Towers Watson, a leading global insurance advisory, broking, and solutions company with 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. The company specializes in offering a wide range of insurance and risk management solutions to clients across various industries and is committed to providing exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aakhir Rizvi

Marketing Executive – Al Futtaim Willis

Email: aakhir.rizvi@wtwco.com