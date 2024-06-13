Hayah Insurance, a premier life insurance and financial services provider in the UAE, has secured a licence from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to provide comprehensive corporate pension management services.

The development strengthens Hayah’s position as an industry leader offering a suite of financial services.

The SCA licences stand as a testament to Hayah’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance, transparency, and client-centric service delivery, the company said.

Building upon its reputation as the first insurance provider to introduce a Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) approved pension plan in 2021, Hayah is now expected to elevate its offerings and boost investment management capabilities to drive superior financial outcomes for corporate clients.

Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance, commented: “Securing this licence marks a new chapter in our journey, reinforcing our ability to deliver comprehensive, reliable, and top-tier pension management solutions. With an established pension plan already in use by multiple customers, we are proud to support the government’s efforts in maturing the pension environment and building a sustainable future for UAE society. Our expertise, world-class experience, and commitment to innovation position us as the foremost provider of pension solutions in the region.”

In an era where financial security is paramount, Hayah’s fully digital administration ensures that businesses can manage their pension obligations with ease and efficiency. This seamless process aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to deliver top-quality service and support to clients, it said.

Adil Saghir, Head of Pensions and End-of-Service Benefits at Hayah Insurance, said: "Acquiring our SCA licence allows us to align with the government's initiative to assist employees across the United Arab Emirates in planning for their future, including both mainland and Free Zone areas. Our mission is to ensure that every employee can anticipate a future that is not only financially secure but also abundant with opportunities to achieve their dreams and personal goals. This dedication perfectly aligns with the UAE government's vision for a sustainable and prosperous future for all." –

