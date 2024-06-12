Artificial intelligence and U.S. election have emerged as significant risks to businesses this year with an overwhelming 80% of owners worried their insurance will not cover a specific loss, a survey by insurance brokerage Gallagher showed on Wednesday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Companies are racing to build AI into their products. Generative AI, which aims to create human-like interactions by processing vast amounts of data, is expected to be integrated into workplaces across industries from technology to financial services.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also headed for presidential election which pits former president, Republican Donald Trump, against President Joe Biden.

Several public policies and potential laws affecting corporations hinge on the results. Businesses could also be subject to cyber interference during the election.

CONTEXT

From the 1,000 respondents in the survey, 81% said they are looking to maintain or even increase their investments in AI in 2024.

Despite the benefits of the technology, business owners are concerned about risks from exposure to sensitive information, regulation and redundancies in workplaces, it found.

Insurance demand has remained strong against a slowing economy as customers continue to build up coverage against extreme weather events and cyber attacks.

According to Gallagher's findings, 91% of those surveyed worry about natural disasters and catastrophes affecting their businesses, while another 69% are concerned about potential cyber attacks.

KEY QUOTES

"Businesses need to be familiar with regulatory risks and potential liability related to copyright infringement, data bias and intellectual property," said Chairman and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher told Reuters.

"Organizations incorporating generative AI into their operations should be conducting risk assessments with compliance, privacy and cybersecurity in mind," he added.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)