Riyadh, KSA: JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul as its new Culinary Director. With a distinguished career spanning over 27 years, Chef Hamzeh brings a wealth of international culinary expertise and a remarkable portfolio of luxury hospitality brands to his role.

Chef Hamzeh's journey began in 1996 in his hometown of Amman, Jordan, where he kicked off at Sheraton & Hyatt Amman. Over the years, he worked across esteemed destinations including the UAE, Oman, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, and beyond. He joined renowned organizations such as Sheraton, Le Meridien, Hayat, Crown Plaza, Hilton, Conrad, Kempinski, Raffles, and Fairmont, leaving an permanent mark of excellence everywhere he worked.

In 2004, he set sail internationally as Sous Chef at Muscat Crown Plaza, followed by a similar role at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi in Dubai. By 2007, he had ascended to the prestigious position of Chef De Cuisine at Raffles Dubai, and he continued to enhance his reputation as Executive Chef at Six Senses Hotel in Ma’in, Jordan.

Chef Hamzeh returned to his roots at Sheraton Amman in 2010 as Executive Chef. He subsequently joined Hyatt Hotel in Taba-Egypt, Kempinski Aqaba Hotel-Jordan, and Hilton Mecca in 2015. His position at Hilton Mecca paved the way for another remarkable venture, the opening of Conrad Mecca, solidifying his status as a master of culinary innovation. His extensive experience in Saudi Arabia further bolsters his profound understanding of the region's culinary landscape.

Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul will introduce captivating new menus for JW Glass Garden, JW Steakhouse, and Kitchen on 3. His keen understanding of local tastes and global flavors will shape each dish to perfection, catering to the discerning palates of both locals and esteemed guests.

In JW Glass Garden, Chef Hamzeh's expertise will bring to life a zero-carbon footprint, fork-to-table concept. This innovative philosophy embraces wholesome, organic ingredients, elevating each dish to a symphony of flavors that nourish not only the body but also the environment. With a focus on locally sourced produce, including herbs cultivated in the JW Garden, the menu promises an array of seasonally inspired creations that seamlessly combine culinary innovation with sustainability. From vibrant vegetarian options to tantalizing vegan delights, each dish will showcase Chef Hamzeh's commitment to preserving nutrients while enhancing the purest tastes.

As for JW Steakhouse, Chef Hamzeh will infuse the restaurant's definitive American essence with a local twist. The JW Steakhouse experience, will be elevated under Chef Hamzeh's guidance which will overall elevate the culinary scene in Riyadh.

Khaled Al Jamal, General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, commented on Chef Hamzeh's appointment, stating, "In Chef Hamzeh, we have found a culinary professional whose global expertise is matched only by his unwavering passion for exquisite dining. His journey, spanning the finest establishments around the world, is a testament to his dedication to the art of cuisine. With Chef Hamzeh at the helm of our culinary team, we eagerly anticipate an era of unparalleled dining experiences, where innovation knows no bounds and every dish tells a story of perfection."

