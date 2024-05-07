U.A.E.-based listees dominate with 54 entries, followed by 19 in Saudi Arabia and nine in Egypt.

The most populated sector is hotels and resorts, with 50 entries.

Heads of Emirates Airline and the Emirates Group, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism make up the top three.

Dubai, U.A.E. – Forbes Middle East has revealed its flagship ranking of the Top 100 Travel and Tourism Leaders in the Middle East, spotlighting the leaders enticing travelers to its shores and redefining the region’s status on the world stage. To construct this list, Forbes Middle East looked at the size of the business—including revenues, the value of investments and assets, the number of hotel keys—ownership of assets, and the experience, designation, and achievements of the business leader. All individuals had to be based in MENA.

Executives on this list represent nine countries in the region. Of the 100, 54 leaders are based in the U.A.E., followed by 19 in Saudi Arabia and nine in Egypt. Combined, these three countries account for 82% of the ranking. With 50 entries, hotels and resorts make up the bulk of the list. Airlines and tourism development follow in popularity in the list, at 17 and 11 entries, respectively.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and the Emirates Group, topped the list. Emirates has the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s. As of December 2023, it had a fleet of 260 aircraft in service and flew between 143 destinations. Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, round up the top three.

Across the travel and tourism ecosystem, industry heavyweights have been involved in a flurry of deals, promising further growth for the region. For instance, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri led ADQ and ADNEC Group to sign a definitive agreement to acquire a 40.5% stake in Hisham Talaat Moustafa’s TMG Holding’s hospitality arm, the ICON Group. Similarly, Kabir Mulchandani’s FIVE Holdings bought The Pacha Group, encompassing its hotel and nightclub ventures. On the tourism development front, Raki Phillips played a key role in securing one of the largest foreign direct investments in Ras Al Khaimah to date: a $3.9 billion deal with Wynn Resorts to develop a 1,500 key integrated resort on Al Marjan Island.

Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders In The Middle East 2024: Sector Breakdown Hotels & Resorts 50 Airports 5 Airlines 17 Private Aviation 4 Tourism Development 11 Travel Services 4 Destinations 8 Diversified 1

Top 10 Travel & Tourism Leaders In The Middle East 2024

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Country: U.A.E. Nationality: Emirati Chairman & Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group

Fahd Hamidaddin Country: Saudi Arabia Nationality: Saudi CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Helal Saeed Almarri Country: U.A.E. Nationality: Emirati Director General, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer Country: Qatar Nationality: Qatari Group CEO, Qatar Airways Group

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry Country: U.A.E. Nationality: Emirati Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)

Mohammed Almaghlouth Country: Saudi Arabia Nationality: Saudi CEO, MATARAT Holding

Hesham Al Qassim Country: U.A.E. Nationality: Emirati CEO, Wasl

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri Country: U.A.E. Nationality: Emirati Managing Director & Group CEO, ADNEC Group

Jerry Inzerillo Country: Saudi Arabia Nationality: American Group CEO, Diriyah Company

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi Country: U.A.E. Nationality: Emirati Group CEO, Miral



Click here for the complete list of The Middle East’s Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2024.

