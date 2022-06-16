Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Facilities Management (FM) technology solutions company, HITEK, which is a part of leading UAE-based smart and green FM company Farnek, has appointed Amit Madan as Head of Sales, to direct the company’s revenue growth strategy.

Madan, who reports directly to HITEK’s managing director, Javeria Aijaz, will be responsible for supporting the company’s corporate strategic plan, by implementing an aggressive revenue growth strategy.

His responsibilities include directing business development, enhancing key client relationships, revenue generation and budget accountability. Madan will also be responsible for creating new revenue streams, as well as developing greater brand and product awareness among building owners, facilities managers and operators, throughout the UAE.

“HITEK was only launched in January this year and being a part of the Farnek Group, we have already benefited from the considerable support from the corporate sales and marketing team.

“However, due to the extraordinary demand for our innovative FM technology solutions, at this stage in our development, it became apparent that we would need a dedicated professional to coordinate with the corporate sales team and drive our revenue growth.

“With his strong technical and commercial background, as well as his considerable sales experience in the UAE FM market, Amit was the ideal candidate, to fulfil this role,” said Aijaz.

The holder of an Executive Master’s in Business Administration, with a specialisation in Project Management & Environmental Studies and with more than 17 years’ experience in the UAE, Madan previously held key senior business development roles with major FM companies such as ServeU, Imdaad and Engie Cofely, generating over 550 million dirhams in revenue over the past eight years.

Commenting on his appointment, Madan said: “HITEK is clearly a market leader. It has a very distinct competitive edge, especially at a time when the FM industry is facing major challenges in the way buildings are operated and therefore managed.

“Buildings are becoming smarter, through the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the digitisation of asset management, which is further complicated when environmental issues are brought into the equation,” said Madan.

“Because HITEK can integrate with any existing technologies like BMS, built on open protocol, HITEK can now activate a variety of bespoke, white-labeled portfolio solutions, to building managers and other FM professionals, linking smart buildings with a digitally connected workforce.

“HITEK is working in line with UAE Government strategic mission of paperless & Digitalization and NET Zero 2050 vision, where all HITEK products are integral part to achieve the country’s goals. Our solutions support staff welfare, sustainability and operational efficiencies, reducing manpower costs by up to 17%.

“With more innovative smart products in the pipeline, HITEK will undoubtedly continue to lead from the front and I am looking forward to playing a key role in its success,” he added.

The HITEK solution is a unique and compelling market proposition, which connects people, assets and spaces from multiple remote sites, using intelligent analytical platforms, for cleaning, security and maintenance, so they can be centrally managed and monitored by utilising the Internet of Things (IoT), Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies.

“HITEK’s 24/7 command and control room or ‘nerve centre’, is located at Farnek’s state-of-the-art staff accommodation centre in Jebel Ali, allowing us to rollout more connected and transformative applications of technology that not only uplift the face of FM digitalisation, but also offer enhanced efficiency, as technology advances, interfacing with all aspects of FM,” added Aijaz.

