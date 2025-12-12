Jorge Plata to leverage decades of sales leadership in one of GM’s most competitive markets

Dubai, UAE: General Motors (GM) announced a leadership transition for its Africa and Middle East Operations, as the business drives to lead the roll-out of personal autonomous technologies and digital services, deployed in world-class vehicles from brands that customers know and trust.

Jorge Plata, currently vice president Sales, Service and Marketing at GM Mexico, Central America and Caribbean will take on the role of president and managing director GM AMEO, effective March 1, 2026.

Plata will succeed Jack Uppal who will move to the position of president and managing director GM Canada, after three years leading GM AMEO.

GM president, EMEA and ANZ Michael MacPhee said that during his time at GM Mexico, Plata has led the strategy to ensure GM continues to be a leading player in one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

“Jorge has a proven track record of focusing on our customers, sustaining trusted brands and building strong partnerships so GM can compete strongly against long-time rivals and new entrants,” said MacPhee.

“As GM prepares to celebrate its centenary in the Middle East and Africa, we are determined to build on our deep connection with customers, partners and government, to chart the course of GM’s next century in the region.”

Plata said: “This is an incredible time lead the AMEO business for GM. We have a world-class portfolio of connected vehicles, and we are leading the region with new technologies like hands-free, eyes-on Super Cruise.”

“I look forward to working with our dealers, partners – and of course our talented GM team – to shape the future of transportation in the region. I’m energized by the region’s bold ambitions and dynamic landscape, and GM sees great opportunities and a bright future in the Middle East and Africa.”

MacPhee thanked Uppal for his leadership of the AMEO business and wished him well in his new role.

“Jack not only delivered consistent growth, he developed deep relationships across the region and led a strategy to bring more choice and technology to our customers across price points and propulsion systems,” said MacPhee. “He also spearheaded the turnaround of the GM Egypt business, restoring Chevrolet to the market leadership position.”

Uppal said: “Serving as the leader of GM Africa & Middle East over the past three years has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Together, we have delivered vehicles that excite our customers and achieved this alongside an exceptionally talented team. With his extensive experience, Jorge is well poised to sustain this momentum and guide the region toward continued success.”

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. Through its Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, the operations has a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.