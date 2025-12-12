Dubai, UAE - DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences has appointed Oguzhan Isci as Director of Sales. With over ten years of experience across the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, and Europe, Oguzhan brings strong commercial expertise and a proven ability to grow key market segments.

Oguzhan brings over a decade of experience across the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, and Europe, with a strong track record in driving commercial growth and expanding key market segments. In his new role, he will lead the hotel’s sales strategy, strengthen key partnerships, and support the continued growth of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences.

Commenting on the appointment, Aycan Pasli, Commercial Director, said “We are delighted to welcome Oguzhan to our leadership team. His deep regional expertise, passion for hospitality, and strategic approach to sales make him an invaluable addition to the property. We are confident this his leadership will elevate our market presence and accelerate growth across key segments.

Oguzhan’s Hilton journey includes senior sales leadership roles in Doha and Izmir, managing a combined inventory of 439 keys across properties such as Aleph Doha Residences – Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Al Sadd. He also held previous positions in front office operations at various Hilton Hotels.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management from Dokuz Eylul University and completed an Erasmus program in Hospitality Management in Finland.