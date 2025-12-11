Dubai, UAE: Mashreq Capital (DIFC) Limited (“Mashreq Capital”), a leading asset manager based in DIFC since 2005, has announced the appointment of Andreas Anthis as Head of Multi-Asset & Absolute Return Strategies, further reinforcing the firm’s ambition to build institutional-grade asset-management capabilities and expand its utility across the entire investment value chain.

In this senior leadership role, Andreas will spearhead the design, development, and implementation of Mashreq Capital’s strategic and tactical asset allocation frameworks and develop market leading multi-asset and absolute-return strategies. Andreas will also oversee the company’s existing active equity and fixed-income investment teams. His appointment marks a significant step in the firm’s strategy to enhance its in-house asset-management manufacturing capabilities, and to offer sophisticated solutions and products that combine both proprietary and third-party expertise.

Commenting on the appointment, Philip Philippides, CEO of Mashreq Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andreas to Mashreq Capital. His depth of experience across asset classes, combined with his ability to drive innovation in portfolio construction and asset-allocation, will be crucial as we continue to build an institutional-grade platform for our clients. Andreas’ arrival strengthens our commitment to delivering sophisticated, outcome-focused investment products and solutions across regional as well as global markets.”

Andreas brings a distinguished track record in portfolio management, macro research, and systematic investing as well as manager selection. Prior to joining Mashreq Capital, he spent 13 years at the Pension Protection Fund, one of the UK’s leading pension funds, where he was responsible for managing up to $10bn in liquid strategies allocation, including Emerging Market Debt, Global Credit, Equities, Absolute Return, and Systematic Multi-Asset portfolios – delivering consistent alpha and resilient long-term performance. He also played a pivotal role in developing macroeconomic and asset-allocation models that informed firm-wide strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions.

Andreas holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance and Mathematics from Lancaster University, along with master’s degrees in Financial Mathematics and Actuarial Mathematics.

Andreas Anthis said: “I am proud to join Mashreq Capital and excited to see how I can help drive growth and expansion in asset management, a core element of Mashreq’s strategic direction, in the coming years. I look forward to working with the firm’s talented team to bring innovative, impactful solutions to our clients.”

As Mashreq Capital accelerates its efforts to broaden its client offering, Andreas’s expertise and understanding from having managed institutional portfolios within one of the largest UK Pension Fund institutions will play a central role in building institutional grade capabilities, enabling the firm to deliver deeper insights and more comprehensive investment guidance to sovereign entities, pension funds, insurers, family offices, and other institutional investors. He will also contribute to the creation of innovative multi-asset products, outcome-oriented solutions and bespoke mandates.

Mashreq welcomes Andreas Anthis to its leadership team, confident that his skills and expertise will play a crucial role in furthering the success of Mashreq Capital and its commitment to delivering excellence in asset management.