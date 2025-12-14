Muscat: In line with its ongoing commitment to nurturing highly qualified Omani talent within the Islamic banking sector, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, announced the appointment of Mr. Tariq bin Atiq as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer. This strategic appointment underscores the bank’s vision to attract and empower promising national talent, strengthen the Islamic banking ecosystem, and contribute meaningfully to the growth and advancement of the Islamic finance industry in the Sultanate.

Mr. Tariq brings over 25 years of diversified banking experience, including retail banking, corporate banking, SME banking, digital banking, international operations, and business development leadership. He has played a key role in driving strategic growth, enhancing customer experience, and leading digital and operational transformation across major financial institutions.

He holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration from Arkansas State University (USA) and an EMBA-LDT (Executive Masters in Business Administration – Leading Digital Transformation) from HEC Paris. He has also completed advanced executive programs at various reputed academic institutions, including Harvard Business School (USA), INSEAD (France), and others.

Bank Nizwa plays a leading role in advancing the Islamic finance sector in the Sultanate, fostering sustainable growth through product and service innovation, raising financial awareness, and developing highly skilled national talent capable of leading the industry. The bank also actively supports national economic development, promotes global best banking practices, and embraces digital transformation initiatives to deliver innovative and reliable financial solutions that meet evolving customer expectations. These efforts collectively strengthen Oman’s position as a regional hub for Islamic banking.