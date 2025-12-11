Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (“TAQA” or the “Group”), one of the largest listed integrated utilities companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, today announced the appointment of Adrian Kershaw as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 15th February 2026. He will replace Steve Ridlington who is retiring to pursue other interests.

Steve Ridlington joined the executive management team of TAQA having led the 2020 merger with AD Power and has played a key role supporting Group CEO and Managing Director Jasim Husain Thabet in the growth of the business and establishing TAQA as a national champion and leading player in the global utilities industry.

Adrian Kershaw is currently Chief Financial Officer of TAQA Water Solutions, a major subsidiary of TAQA Group. He has previously been CFO of another TAQA subsidiary, Al Ain Distribution Company (now part of TAQA Distribution). Before joining TAQA he was CFO at Tabreed and held senior financial roles at Emirates Global Aluminium.

TAQA Group CEO and Managing Director, Jasim Husain Thabet said: “I am pleased that we have such a strong pool of talent within TAQA that we can appoint a new world class CFO from within our own team. Adrian knows our business and the region and brings huge personal energy and deep financial experience to the role. I am looking forward to working with him and I know he will build on the positive legacy that Steve has created. As CFO Adrian will play a key role in delivering the next phase of TAQA’s ambitious 2030 growth strategy.

”I also want to pay tribute to Steve for the outstanding job he has done working with me, the rest of the executive management team and with the TAQA board to put TAQA on such a strong financial footing and for his contribution to TAQA’s impressive growth over the past five years.”

Since 2020 and to the end of 2024 TAQA had grown revenues from AED 41.2 billion to AED 55.2 billion, EBITDA from 16 billion to 21.4 billion and net income from AED 2.8 billion to AED 7.1 billion. This growth has come from a combination of domestic and international M&A, organic growth through investment in projects in the UAE and overseas and efficiency improvements across the group. The company is currently progressing the planned acquisition of GS Inima and has a major portfolio of power and water projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and elsewhere.

