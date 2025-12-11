Dubai, UAE: OSN Group, the leading network for premium entertainment in the MENA region, has appointed Teresa Antas Rio as Vice President of Marketing, leading Marketing, Creative and communications strategy across its entertainment portfolio, including OSN+ and Anghami.

A seasoned global marketer with a career spanning media, entertainment and consumer brands, Teresa will lead OSN Group’s marketing transformation across both brands, championing an approach where connection, joy and cultural relevance shape how audiences experience entertainment.

For OSN+, this means elevating curated storytelling that enhances relevance and enriches the viewing experience. For Anghami, it is about amplifying the region’s music culture while celebrating the diversity of local, regional and international artists, ensuring the platform remains a vibrant space where talent is discovered, audiences engage and feel seen, and the world listens to MENA too.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the team” said Teresa Antas Rio. “The company’s creative ambition, brilliant storytelling, and curated-for-the-region content are perfectly aligned with its growing ecosystem, offering a unique opportunity to shape how audiences experience entertainment across the region.”

Elie Habib, Co-Founder and CEO at Anghami and OSN+ CEO, said “Teresa’s global experience and creative leadership make her the right person to drive the next phase of our brand evolution. Her perspective will be key as we continue to strengthen our position as the region’s most dynamic entertainment space.”

Before joining the company, Teresa served as Brand Director at NEOM Media in Saudia Arabia.

Her career includes over a decade at Unilever, where she led global and regional marketing and digital initiatives across Europe, shaping the growth of brands such as Vaseline, Dove, Magnum and Wall’s ice cream. She later joined The Walt Disney Company as Marketing Director for Disney+ and FOX TV Networks in Portugal, where she oversaw the launch of Disney+ and led the rebrand of FOX to STAR Channels across the MENA region.

Teresa began her career at MTV in New York, where she developed her passion for music and storytelling and connecting global audiences through culture, creativity, and entertainment.

