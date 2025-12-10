Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, has announced the appointment of a new Strategy Manager, Raneem Alhassoun, to its Saudi Arabia office, marking a key milestone in the agency’s ongoing expansion and commitment to strengthening its presence in the Kingdom.

With over six years of experience in leading marketing agencies, Raneem brings a wealth of expertise in developing data-driven strategies, managing cross-functional campaigns and nurturing long-term client relationships. In her new role, she will focus on driving strategic growth, enhancing SOCIALEYEZ’s service offerings and delivering impactful marketing initiatives that align with the agency’s vision and the dynamic Saudi market.

Her appointment underscores SOCIALEYEZ’s continued investment in talent and strategic excellence, reinforcing its mission to empower brands with innovative and insight-led communication solutions across the region.

Heena Mak, Group Head of Strategy at SOCIALEYEZ, commented on the appointment: “Saudi Arabia represents one of the most exciting and fast-evolving markets in the region, and having strong strategic leadership on the ground is key to understanding and responding to its unique opportunities. Our new Strategy Manager brings exceptional expertise and a fresh perspective that will help us deepen client partnerships and craft creative, results-driven campaigns that truly resonate with Saudi audiences.”

As SOCIALEYEZ continues to expand its operations and influence across Saudi Arabia, this new leadership addition represents a significant step forward in strengthening the agency’s strategic foundation and fostering deeper partnerships with clients and stakeholders.

This milestone not only reflects SOCIALEYEZ’s growing footprint in the Kingdom but also its unwavering dedication to supporting the region’s fast-evolving digital and creative landscape.

