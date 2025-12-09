Dubai – Dubai-based Atelio, the region’s leading design group uniting Design Furniture, Art Curation, and Collectible Design, appoints Joey M. Ghosn as its new Executive Director.

Lebanese Brazilian Ghosn studied Interior Architecture at the Lebanese American University before relocating to Dubai in 2016. Over the past years, he has built a wealth of experience in the design industry, representing leading names in the world of design.

Ghosn joined Atelio (formerly Vivium Design) in 2023 as the Brand Director of Rimadesio. Within 2 years, he not only established the business in the region but also elevated Rimadesio UAE into one of the brand’s largest global accounts. With his entrepreneurial mindset, commercial acumen and deep understanding of local and regional markets, Ghosn is well-placed to shaping Atelio into its next phase of growth.

In his new role as Executive Director, reporting directly to Atelio’s CEO Ruggero Ottogalli, Ghosn will fortify the company’s comprehensive “DAC” approach to interiors combining Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design, expand Atelio’s network of partners and help consolidate the company’s existing portfolio of design brands, which includes Cassina, Kettal, Rimadesio and Giorgetti, by opening new monobrand stores in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“Every successful business is based on its people, and the commitment to make talents thrive and grow within the organization. Joey has excelled in his previous position and will now play a crucial role in Atelio’s next phase. His technical and relational skills will prove pivotal in the strategic consolidation of our growth, and I am proud to have him beside me in these exciting times.” said Ruggero.

Ghosn will also work closely with Brand Directors to oversee sales and business development activities across the company’s monobrand showrooms.

Talking about immediate plans in his new role, Ghosn said, “Exciting things are coming up in 2026: new showroom openings, a home for Atelio, and a dedicated space for THE A/P ROOM, our new curatorial platform for collectible design. In my new role, I’m focused on cementing Atelio as the reference for Design Furniture, Art Advisory, and Collectible Design - delivering in the UAE and beyond, All Things Beautiful.”

Atelio is part of Vivium, the Dubai-based family office of businessman, entrepreneur and art patron Elie Khouri.

ABOUT ATELIO

Part of Vivium, the Dubai-based family office of businessman, entrepreneur and art patron Elie Khouri, Atelio draws on privileged access to leading brands to curate portfolios shaped by craftsmanship and a refined contemporary aesthetic.

Atelio works in close collaboration with architects, homeowners, developers and hospitality partners, to shape spaces that are tailored and elevated by embodying the philosophy of All Things Beautiful, expressed through three pillars: Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design. Each piece is chosen for its visual integrity and its power to enrich daily life, creating environments marked by beauty, culture and seamless living.

ateliospaces.com / @atelio.spaces

ABOUT VIVIUM

Founded in 2017 by Lebanese-French businessman, entrepreneur, and art patron Elie Khouri, Vivium is a single-family office managing a curated portfolio of investments across design, collectibles, art, real estate, hospitality, and ventures. Through partnerships and collaborations with renowned luxury brands, Vivium has established a strong presence in the UAE, KSA, the UK, Greece, and Spain.

viviumholding.com/ @vivium