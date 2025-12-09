Nicolas Peter: „Nedeljković convinces with strategic foresight, strong implementation skills, and entrepreneurial thinking“

Appreciation to Oliver Zipse: „Significant contribution to BMW“

Dr.-Ing. Milan Nedeljković will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG effective on 14 May 2026. The company’s Supervisory Board took this decision today. Following the successful launch of the Neue Klasse, Nedeljković will succeed Oliver Zipse, who has been a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for more than ten years and has served as its Chairman since August 2019. The Supervisory Board extends its sincere thanks to Oliver Zipse for his outstanding achievements for the BMW Group.

"Milan Nedeljković convinces with his strategic foresight, strong implementation skills, and entrepreneurial thinking. He stands for very focused management of resources—whether financial or ecological," said Dr. Nicolas Peter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG. " Milan Nedeljković inspires people with ideas, unites them behind shared values, and thereby motivates them to realize peak performance. This is a crucial leadership quality to maintain the BMW Group’s successful course in this time of transformation."

In 2023, Oliver Zipse’s contract as Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG was extended beyond the usual retirement age until 2026. Subsequently, he will leave the Board of Management as planned after the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2026, concluding a total of 35 years with the BMW Group.

"Oliver Zipse has made a significant contribution to the BMW Group and deserves our sincere gratitude. He has led BMW through global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and represents the Neue Klasse as the largest strategic project in the company’s history," said Peter. "Oliver Zipse has always prioritized BMW’s success. He consistently took a clear stance—even in the face of great external headwinds—and thus kept the company on track during turbulent times."

Milan Nedeljković, the designated Chairman of the Board of Management, has been a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG since 2019 and is currently responsible for the Production division. The 56-year-old began his professional career at BMW as a Trainee in 1993 and has accumulated extensive international experience. He has held senior leadership positions at Plant Oxford, as Managing Director Plant Leipzig and Munich and as Senior Vice President Corporate Quality. His contract as Chairman of the Board of Management will extend into 2031.

Dr. Martin Kimmich, Chairman of the Global Works Council and deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "Milan Nedeljković is held in high regard by and enjoys the trust of BMW’s workforce. Together with him, we look forward to continuing the long tradition of cooperative collaboration between the Works Council and corporate management as a foundation for our BMW success story."

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.

