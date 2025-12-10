Dubai, UAE: Marriott International has appointed Maria Turkmani as the new Multi-Property Marketing & PR Manager for Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Marriott Executive Apartments Al Jaddaf and Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek. Tasked with driving strategic growth and brand storytelling, Maria will lead marketing and communications initiatives designed to enhance visibility, strengthen positioning and build guest engagement across the cluster.

Maria’s leadership will bring a fresh perspective to the Al Jaddaf cluster. Her focus will be on creative brand campaigns, innovative partnerships and community engagement strategies that reinforce Marriott’s reputation for excellence and connection.

With over a decade of experience in PR, marketing and luxury hospitality, Maria has a proven record in developing and executing integrated campaigns that deliver measurable results. Before joining Marriott International, she served as PR & Marketing Manager at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, where she successfully managed communications across three properties, contributing to revenue growth and enhanced brand reputation.

Saad Al Ghamdi, Multi-Property General Manager at Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf and Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek said:

“Maria’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for the Al Jaddaf cluster. Her innovative mindset and collaborative approach will help us redefine how we engage with our guests and partners, driving meaningful growth and positioning our properties at the forefront of Dubai’s hospitality scene”

