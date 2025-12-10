Mered, an award-winning international real estate developer, has appointed NSCC International as the enabling works contractor for Riviera Residences, its landmark waterfront development designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Envisioned as a lush sanctuary within the city, Riviera Residences is set to redefine waterfront living in Abu Dhabi with more than 400 elegantly designed apartments and 12 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse, said Mered in a statement.

The project blends contemporary architecture with Abu Dhabi’s rich pearl-diving heritage, expressed through luminous mother-of-pearl façades that capture natural light. The interiors, amenities, and lobby emphasize timeless elegance, seamless functionality, and meticulous detail.

The appointment marks another significant milestone in the construction of one of the capital’s most anticipated residential projects, said the statement.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1968, NSCC has grown from a marine contractor into a multi-disciplined regional leader in ground engineering.

With this appointment, NSCC International will take the lead on the project’s enabling works phase, encompassing all piling and shoring activities.

Michael Belton, CEO of Mered, said: "Partnering with NSCC International represents our continued commitment to delivering Riviera Residences with the highest standards of precision and quality. NSCC’s deep technical expertise and reputation for excellence across the region make them an ideal partner for a project of this scale and architectural ambition."

"Together, we are shaping a residential community that reflects both the innovation and natural beauty of Abu Dhabi’s coastline," he stated.

Khalil N. Khouri, Group CEO of NSCC International, said: "Riviera Residences embodies world-class design and engineering, and our team is proud to contribute to its foundation."

"With our decades of experience and commitment to safety and technical excellence, we look forward to setting the groundwork for what will become one of Abu Dhabi’s most distinctive residential destinations.”

The enabling works are now underway, with main construction set to follow. Once completed, Riviera Residences will stand as an architectural landmark that combines sustainable design, refined living, and a strong sense of place on Abu Dhabi’s evolving waterfront, he added.

Located on Al Reem Island, Riviera Residences is strategically positioned within Abu Dhabi Global Market, one of the capital’s most dynamic districts, home to international schools, premium offices, advanced healthcare facilities, and leisure amenities.

The island continues to attract strong investor interest, with off-plan property prices rising by 38% year-on-year during Q2 2025, reflecting confidence in its long-term value.

According to Belton, residents will have access to four swimming pools, a world-class fitness centre, wellness spaces, indoor and outdoor yoga decks, padel and table tennis courts, and dedicated spaces for families and social gatherings.

Riviera Residences will also include a premium waterfront promenade lined with cafés, boutique retail, and fine dining, offering panoramic views of the Azure Lagoon, Al Reem skyline, and Saadiyat Island, and easy access to the island’s pristine beaches.

