Mercedes-AMG GmbH is setting the course for its future leadership: Stefan Weckbach will assume the position of CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH on July 1, 2026, and will also become Head of the Top End Vehicle (TEV) Group. This appointment further strengthens Mercedes-AMG’s focus on the highly important top-end segment.

“By appointing Stefan Weckbach, we gain an outstanding leadership personality for Mercedes-AMG. He combines deep product knowledge with strong strategic capabilities and brings exceptionally broad experience in developing and shaping the performance and luxury segments. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to advance corporate and product projects with ease as well as driving forward complex vehicle programs. This combination makes him the ideal choice to develop the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and the G-Class product division.”

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Development & Procurement and Chief Technology Officer

After holding senior positions in product strategy, across various model lines, and a concept car project at Porsche AG, Weckbach has served since 2023 as Head of Group Strategy, Group Product Strategy, and the General Secretariat at Volkswagen AG. Until Weckbach assumes office, his predecessor Michael Schiebe – who joined the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on December 1 responsible for Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management – will continue to manage the affairs of Mercedes-AMG on an interim basis.

Mercedes-Benz Group at a glance Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world’s most successful automotive companies. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of high-end passenger cars and premium vans. Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG specialises in financial and mobility services. The products range from financing, leasing, vehicle subscription, rental and fleet management to insurance, innovative mobility services, digital payment solutions as well as products and services around charging. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Mercedes-Benz sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company’s focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Mercedes-Benz continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains and sets the course for an all-electric future. Mercedes-Benz is consistently implementing its strategy to transform itself toward a fully electric and software-driven future. The company’s efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts as Mercedes-Benz regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Mercedes-Benz sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world’s most valuable luxury automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 10. Oct. 2024), Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach as well as the brands of Mercedes-Benz Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Athlon. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol MBG). In 2024, the Group had a workforce of around 175,000 and sold around 2.4 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €145.6 billion and Group EBIT to €13.6 billion.