Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran, Hussam Sidani, as Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa. The move reinforces OPSWAT’s long-term commitment to a region where it sees significant opportunity to deliver meaningful value and play a sustained role in advancing national digital ambitions. Sidani is widely recognised for elevating major cybersecurity organisations to market leadership positions, a capability that comes at a pivotal moment for OPSWAT, as it expands its regional presence.

In his new role, Sidani is responsible for shaping and executing a strategy that will enable the company to capitalise on its substantial regional investments and further its reputation as the go-to provider for critical infrastructure cybersecurity. This includes accelerating local threat intelligence and research capabilities focused on MENA-specific cyber risks, expanding Arabic-speaking technical support and customer success teams, strengthening regional professional services for deployment and optimisation, and advancing OPSWAT Academy programmes tailored to local regulatory and compliance requirements. The strategy will also bolster the company’s commitment to cultivating a thriving ecosystem of certified partners and integrated solution providers focused on delivering robust critical infrastructure protection across the region.

Sidani reports directly to James Neilson, Senior Vice President International at OPSWAT. Commenting on the appointment, Neilson highlighted Sidani’s experience in consistently shaping the success of globally recognised cybersecurity firms in the Middle East. “Hussam has built his impressive track record by understanding the nuances of local business, respecting cultural expectations, and ensuring customers have access to in-region technical resources. This approach aligns with OPSWAT’s strategy of being deeply embedded within the local ecosystem and working closely with stakeholders across the region,” Neilson said.

OPSWAT’s strengthened regional focus comes as cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure continue to escalate. With governments advancing ambitious transformation agendas, and sectors such as energy, financial services, telecommunications, transport and healthcare accelerating digital adoption, organisations face an expanded attack surface and heightened operational technology vulnerabilities. Sidani’s mandate will centre on bolstering cyber resilience across high-impact sectors and ensuring that global best practice is adapted to meet the unique threat landscape of MENA.

“At this stage of my career, I want my work to have maximum impact on protecting what truly matters. Critical infrastructure protection is where cybersecurity intersects with national security, economic stability and public safety,” Sidani said. “Global cybersecurity solutions must be adapted to regional realities. Having followed OPSWAT’s progress closely, I see the company understands this deeply, with initiatives such as the region’s first-of-its-kind critical infrastructure cyber protection lab standing out as a clear example. After 25 years in this industry, I have learned that the most meaningful work is not about selling products, it is about protecting the systems and services that societies depend on. I look forward to contributing to this mission.”

Sidani most recently served as Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Turkey at Cybereason, where he built the company’s regional presence from the ground up, driving strong adoption of advanced endpoint protection and XDR solutions. Prior to Cybereason, he led Gulf, Levant and Africa operations at FireEye during a period of heightened cyber activity and spent nearly a decade at Symantec in progressively senior roles, delivering sustained revenue growth and expanding the company’s footprint across government, financial services, telecommunications and energy. Earlier roles at Avaya, 3Com and NCR equipped him with deep experience in channel development and regional market dynamics.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years, OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.™” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers’ challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world’s critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.