Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East is honoured to announce H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development, as the Keynote Speaker for the Forum’s upcoming fourth edition, taking place on January 27–28, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

Dr. Mohieldin will deliver the opening keynote “In a New Climate Economy” offering a insightful look into innovation, energy systems, and capital transformation. Drawing on more than three decades of leadership across global finance, development institutions, and climate diplomacy, he will provide strategic insights on how regional economies can accelerate sustainable growth, mobilise capital, and strengthen competitiveness in an evolving global landscape.

A global economist with over 30 years of experience in international finance and development, H.E. Dr. Mohieldin serves as the UN Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development and co-leads the UN Secretary-General’s Expert Group on Debt Solutions. His distinguished career spans senior positions including Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund, Senior Vice President at the World Bank Group, and Egypt’s first Minister of Investment. He also previously served as the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP27.

This year’s Forum is held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation,” and will bring together more than 400 leaders from government, finance, industry, academia, and technology. The programme will feature a Special Address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, highlighting regional progress and cooperation in advancing climate, energy, and competitiveness priorities.

The Forum’s fourth edition features a dynamic two-day programme. Highlights include a high-level National Vision panel with ministers and senior government officials exploring how the region can advance national competitiveness, climate readiness, and long-term economic resilience.

Additional sessions will convene diplomats, business leaders, financiers, industrial experts, and technology innovators to explore strategies for creating climate-aligned business models, scaling transition finance, accelerating energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, AI and emerging technologies, carbon and biodiversity markets, and human capital development for the green economy.

A series of high-impact workshops will again be presented by KPMG, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Anthesis Group. These sessions provide practical tools and insights to support organisations integrating climate considerations into strategy, reporting, operations, and transition planning.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partner: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Learning Partner: Impact for Learning & Development; Media Partners: Arab News and Al Ayam, and Marketing Partner: The Butterfly Effect.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@sustainmideast.com