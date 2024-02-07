Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, renowned for its commitment to unparalleled hospitality, proudly announces the appointment of Stefanie Trombetta as the new Cluster Director of Revenue for Fairmont Dubai, Ajman, and Fujairah. In her new strategic role, Stefanie will spearhead revenue optimization initiatives, leveraging her extensive industry expertise to guide and direct department heads towards optimal revenue opportunities.

With over eighteen years of invaluable experience and a proven track record of success in the hospitality sector, Stefanie brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as the Cluster Director of Revenue Optimization at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate, and Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate under the Accor Group and Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City under the Radisson Group. Her career has been marked by the successful implementation of innovative hotel management strategies, yielding tangible revenue enhancements. This includes streamlining operational processes, enhancing staff training programs, and introducing forward-thinking strategies to elevate guest experiences. Stefanie's comprehensive knowledge of revenue optimization strategies and her astute awareness of industry trends will be instrumental in driving the revenue strategy across all three properties.

As the Multi-Property Director of Revenue, Stefanie will play a vital role in developing and implementing strategic initiatives to maximize revenue across the designated properties. This includes overseeing pricing, forecasting, and demand management to enhance room revenue and occupancy rates. Additionally, Stefanie will employ market analysis and benchmarking techniques to pinpoint emerging trends and opportunities. Her close collaboration with sales and marketing teams is geared towards providing invaluable revenue insights, supporting initiatives that not only bolster sales but also elevate the overall guest experience.

Commenting on her appointment, Stefanie Trombetta stated, "I am extremely honored to join Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a brand synonymous with excellence, and serve as the Cluster Director of Revenue for these three iconic properties. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the brand and working with the talented teams to enhance revenue strategies . With my extensive experience in the UAE hotel industry, I am confident in my ability to lead the hotel to new heights.”

Further commenting on this, General Manager of Fairmont Dubai Joe Nassoura said, ‘"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Stefanie into our team. As a seasoned resident of the United Arab Emirates, she brings with her a wealth of market knowledge and extensive multi-property experience”. Adding to this Elias Chakhtoura, Cluster General Manager for Fairmont Ajman and Fujairah comments, "Stefanie is undeniably a tremendous asset to the Fairmont team. "Having previously excelled within the Accor Group, her track record of successful development adds an invaluable advantage to our team. In her role, she will spearhead key initiatives crucial to the performance of all three Fairmont Hotels, ensuring to maintain the properties in "pole position," within its compset”.

Stefanie Trombetta's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and excellence, coupled with her ability to foster high-performing cultures, positions her as an invaluable asset in steering Fairmont Hotels towards continued success. Her appointment as the Multi-Property Director of Revenue reflects Fairmont's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and maintaining its position as a leader in hospitality.

About Fairmont Dubai:

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrant energy of the city and the allure of the Middle East's premier shopping destination. Located just moments away from The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains, our prime location offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, the hotel boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, while contemporary dining and entertainment venues promise an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Fairmont Dubai features eight distinctive dining outlets, each offering a unique culinary experience. Discover the vibrant Mediterranean spirit at Opa, savor the playful yet sophisticated ambiance of Bagatelle, and immerse yourself in a sensory journey at The Theater, where dining becomes an art form. Indulge in authentic Italian flavors at Bistrot Novanta, relish international delicacies at The Lobby Diner, or embark on a Lebanese gastronomic adventure at Yeldizlar. Cascades offers a delightful all day dining experience, while Trophy Room invites you into an upscale sports bar atmosphere. ICY Dubai offers the most exciting nightlife experience for guests and walk-in guests. Our strategic location extends beyond mere proximity. The property is directly connected to the metro system, ensuring seamless travel across the city, and is linked to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas through a covered, air-conditioned bridge. This strategic connection enhances the experience for business travelers, providing effortless access to key corporate hubs. The hotel’s meeting venues include flexible meeting rooms with dedicated boardrooms. Designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people, we make certain everything you need is at your fingertips. We redefine luxury through unique architecture, expressive decor, and exceptional service.

About Fairmont Ajman:

Nestled along the seashore, Fairmont Ajman offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and mesmerizing sunsets. Experience a world of unparalleled luxury and grandeur. Our resort is a masterpiece of grand architecture and locally inspired designs, exuding opulence and elegance at every turn. Step into a realm where timeless elegance meets contemporary comforts, offering a cocoon of luxury and tranquility. With its idyllic location, Fairmont Ajman is just a short 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Zorah Nature Reserve - an undisturbed natural mangrove home to more than 60 species of birds. Combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor, all rooms and suites, including the double-storey penthouse suite, offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. When it comes to the culinary experience, the hotel features seven sumptuous restaurants including the signature Turkish restaurant; Kiyi with its traditional Ottoman-era interior fit-out and the all-day dining restaurant Spectrum. Our dedicated team is committed to providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, making every guest feel like a part of our extended family. We pride ourselves on our warm hospitality, ensuring your stay is not just comfortable but truly exceptional. Your happiness and satisfaction are our top priorities.

About Fairmont Fujairah:

Discover the epitome of luxury and grandeur at Fairmont Fujairah, nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains and offering unparalleled views of the seashore and captivating sunsets. Our resort is a haven of relaxation, seamlessly blending modern luxury with Arabesque art-inspired design, ensuring an unrivaled presence among the coastal retreats of the UAE. Spanning over 2,600 sq. m., Lava Beach Club features 840 sq. m. free-form pool tiled to represent flowing lava in vivid hues of orange and yellow. Presenting a uniquely inspired portfolio of six outlets, each one invites its guests to experience something a little different, especially the hotel’s signature restaurant – The Copper Lobster; boasting the freshest seafood as well as catch-of-the-day dishes in a gastro bar setting. A modern interpretation of luxury infused with Arabesque design and furnishings, each room and suite is fitted with a private al fresco balcony where you can take in views of the ocean or the marina. Embrace the heartwarming atmosphere of our resort, where the essence of culture meets the modern amenities of a world-class hotel. Our commitment to well-being is reflected in every detail, from our luxurious accommodations, each adorned with Arabesque touches, to our all-inclusive activities and experiences.

About Fairmont Hotels:

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.