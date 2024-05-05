Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Adrian P.L. Hodges as the new Group Treasurer. With over three decades of robust experience in treasury and global markets, Mr. Hodges brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of strategic financial leadership to his new role. Prior to joining Ajman Bank, Mr. Hodges served as the Head of Global Markets Solutions at the Commercial Bank of Dubai, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the bank's foreign exchange operations into a dynamic, solution-driven global markets service.

Making the announcement, Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Group CEO of Ajman Bank, stated, “Mr. Hodges’ appointment is a testament to Ajman Bank’s commitment to attracting top talent to foster our strategic objectives. His extensive experience and expertise will play a valuable role as we continue to enhance our financial services and client offerings in an ever-evolving banking landscape.”

Mr. Hodges said, “I am excited to join Ajman Bank and look forward to contributing to its distinguished trajectory in the financial sector. My focus will be on leveraging my global experience to enhance the treasury operations and to drive forward the bank’s strategic financial initiatives.”

Mr. Hodges’ career is distinguished by a robust track record of establishing client P&L businesses, leading organizational change, and achieving significant financial results within a precise vision and defined risk framework. Over the years, he has held many senior positions contributing to the success of several financial institutions such as President – Head of Structured Treasury Solutions, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; and Head Structuring & Sales, Treasury & Investments, National Bank of Dubai; among others.

Mr. Hodges holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Southampton University in the United Kingdom and has enhanced his professional skills with several prominent certifications, including Strategic Asset-Liability Management from London Financial Studies and leadership training from INSEAD in Singapore. He continues to enhance his global experience with a hands-on approach that includes setting strategic agendas, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance, enriching his work and his new role at Ajman Bank.

Mr. Hodges is known for his dynamic personal qualities, ambition, and unique abilities in leadership, motivation, and team success, making him a successful and experienced leader amid the complexities and changes in today’s global financial markets.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

