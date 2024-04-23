DUBAI, UAE: Dubai World Trade Centre Cluster has appointed Anirudh Chaturvedi as the new Cluster Director of Finance at Novotel World Trade Centre, Ibis World Trade Centre and Ibis One Central. With an extensive background in finance hospitality and over 13 years of industry experience & serving Middle East region (UAE & Qatar) for past 6+ years, Mr. Chaturvedi is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this prestigious role.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Chaturvedi as our new Cluster Director of Finance. He is a well-rounded finance professional with vast experience, specifically in P&L management, budgeting, forecast development and analysis, and staff development. We look forward to working closely with Mr. Chaturvedi to help realise the full potential of this iconic landmark hotel group," said Anoop Dhondoo, Regional General Manager of Dubai Central.

Mr. Chaturvedi expressed his enthusiasm for joining the renowned hotel group, stating: "I am very pleased to be a part of this esteemed organisation and excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I am committed to contributing my skills and expertise to drive financial excellence and support the continued success of Novotel World Trade Centre, Ibis World Trade Centre, and Ibis One Central concurrently."

A native of India, Mr. Chaturvedi most recently held the position of Cluster Financial Controller at the iconic project by Katara Hospitality – Fairmont & Raffles Hotels in Doha, Qatar. . Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in pioneering smart system implementations and achieving good financial results along with top internal auditing scores. His dedication to financial stewardship and strategic leadership make him a valuable addition to the Dubai Central team.

As a qualified Chartered Accountant from India (ICAI), he demonstrated exceptional proficiency in completing the course at a young age. Despite his early success, he remains passionate about learning and is currently pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification, awaiting completion of the final level. Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance.

