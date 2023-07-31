Kuwait City, Kuwait: – Citi recently announced the appointment of Omar Amireh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its business in Kuwait. As CEO, Omar will assume overall responsibility for driving Citi’s business in the country, and will report to Ebru Pakcan, Head of Citi’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) cluster.

Omar will concurrently continue to serve as Corporate Banking Head, a position he has held since 2018, when he moved to Kuwait. Since starting his career in Jordan in 2005, Omar has held a variety of EMEA-wide roles across Citi’s businesses, having worked in Jordan, Kuwait, and the UK.

“Citi has a remarkable history in the region and has been serving clients in Kuwait for more than 70 years. I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the team, drive business and help our clients succeed” said Omar.

Ebru Pakcan, Middle East & Africa Cluster Head said: “Omar’s extensive international experience and his in-depth knowledge of Kuwait will be of great value to our clients in this fast-growing market.”

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.