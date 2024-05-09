PHOTO
Britain's BAE Systems said it was on track to meet guidance for higher earnings and forecast "further positive momentum" from a recent UK government commitment to raise defence spending. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
Forecast "further positive momentum"
PHOTO
Britain's BAE Systems said it was on track to meet guidance for higher earnings and forecast "further positive momentum" from a recent UK government commitment to raise defence spending. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.